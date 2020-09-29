29 Sep

Madera Unified schools among nation’s healthiest

Virginia Lee Rose Elementary P.E. teacher Rachel Noia does virtual warmup exercises with her students. Image via KP

published on September 29, 2020 - 3:28 PM
The Madera Unified School District’s 23 comprehensive schools are being recognized by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as “America’s Healthiest Schools.”

The Alliance recognized 518 schools across the nation. The recognition comes from promoting nutritious meals, physical activity and mental wellness. Madera Unified is the only district in California to have all of its comprehensive schools honored with the bronze award for being one of America’s Healthiest Schools in 2020.

“I could not be more excited for Madera Unified and all of our partners who helped collaborate in order to achieve this distinguished accomplishment,” said Marty Bitter, Madera Unified’s athletic director. “It has always been our goal to an environment that is safe active and healthy for our students, staff, administration, families and community.”

Kaiser Permanente is a supporting partner for the America’s Healthiest Schools campaign.

During the pandemic, MUSD has also worked on remaining available to its students and staff, including walks and regular email correspondence.

