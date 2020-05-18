Madera Drive-in to reopen Friday with new rules

The Madera Drive-in opens Friday with new safety rules related to COVID-19.

The Madera Drive-in has released a list of rules for moviegoers to follow as it becomes among the first entertainment-related venues to reopen in the Central Valley.

The rules were released on Facebook Monday afternoon. Customers must view the movies from inside of their vehicles, which must be parked at least 10 feet away from other cars. Everyone must also wear a face covering if they venture outside of their car for any reason.

People will also only be allowed outside of their car to visit the snack bar or restroom. Social distancing rules will be in place, and the number of people allowed inside the buildings will be limited.

“We want to reopen and stay open,” the Madera Drive-in posted on its Facebook page. “Worst fear is to open and then have the health department shut us down because of non-compliance.”

Bob Gran, Jr., operator of the Madera Drive-in, said in an interview last month that safety would be the top consideration if he were to reopen. His other concern was the availability of movies to show, and the movie lineup for opening weekend reflects that, with three out of four released earlier this year or last year.

The double bill of “Trolls World Tour” and “Dolittle” will be played on the first screen, with “Knives Out” and “The Hunt” on the other screen.