Madera County suffers vaccine shortage

published on January 21, 2021 - 11:57 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Due to a shortage of vaccine supply, all planned vaccination clinics at the Social Services Building in Madera are cancelled for the remainder of this week.

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, each person receiving a cancellation call will have priority scheduling as soon the vaccine supply from the State permits. Those whose appointments were cancelled can expect phone and email notifications to reschedule. They will be allowed the opportunity to reschedule before vaccination appointments are opened to others eligible.

“We are frustrated that the supply of vaccine to our County is nowhere near sufficient to meet the vaccination countywide,” state Jay Varney, chief administrative officer. “We remain hopeful that the supply chain issues that limit our vaccine allotment will be solved soon by the State.

Second doses have been reserved for all those who have received their first doses so far. No one who received their initial dose at the Madera County DPH is in jeopardy of missing their required second dose.