Madera County still closed, despite confusion

Coronavirus image via the Centers for Disease Control

Madera County is three weeks into Gov. Newsom’s order to shut down businesses in problem areas, and some confusion has arisen as a result.

According to a statement by the Madera County Department of Public Health, the governor’s order stated that the lockdowns would last a minimum of three weeks and would end when infection numbers went down. Members of the community reportedly believed that with the three-week mark passed, that they could reopen.

“A statewide order is currently in place restricting the operation of businesses with no specified end date,” the statement said.

These orders extend to Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties as well.

