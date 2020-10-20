Madera County close to achieving red tier

Image via WIkipedia user Jcarrello.

published on October 20, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Restaurants, churches and other businesses in Madera County will have to wait another week before reopening, though officials say if the trends keep this way, next week businesses can open their doors to customers.

The latest data show the case rate for Madera County has fallen to 4.8 per 100,000 residents, according to a press release from the Madera County Department of Public Health. Requirements from the California Department of Public Health dictate that a county has to have between four to seven cases for every 100,000 people before they can enter the “substantial” case.

Counties also have to have a positivity rate of between 5%-8%. Madera County has a positivity rate of 8% and has been in the “widespread” level since Newsom debuted the four tier system.

“This is great news for Madera County and reflects both the efforts of Madera County residents and the local business community. It speaks to our whole government response which extends beyond Public Health to the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Department, and others. We must continue to maintain this effort so that we can move to the red tier and continue to progress through the tiers,” said Sara Bosse, Madera County public health director.

A move into the “substantial” rating means restaurants, theaters and churches can have as much as 25% capacity indoors. Personal care services such as hair and salons can also open.

Both Fresno and Kings counties are in the “substantial” tier while Tulare County remains in the “widespread” category.