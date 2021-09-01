01 Sep

Madera County businesses offering discounts for the vaccinated

Madera 2 Drive-In is one of the businesses offering discounts for vaccinated Madera County residents.

published on September 1, 2021 - 2:20 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Local business leaders in Madera County are partnering for a new vaccine campaign.

The Madera County Department of Public Health, Madera Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yosemite are launching a new Vaccine Deals program, which will provide discounts at participating businesses for fully vaccinated individuals who live or work in Madera County. 

Individuals who participate in the program will receive a “VaccinateMadera” silicone wristband, which must be shown to receive the deals. The deals will be effective from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

Discounts include $5 off admission to the Madera District Fair, a free small popcorn at Movies Madera and Madera 2 Drive In and 10% off at Burrito King.

Individuals must show proof of vaccination at any location where wristbands are distributed:

  • First 5 Madera County, 525 E. Yosemite, Madera, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • First 5 Madera County, 405 Trinity Avenue, Chowchilla, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Madera City Hall, 205 W. 4th Street, Madera, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Madera County Dept. of Public Health, 1604 Sunrise Avenue, Madera, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Visit Yosemite, 40343 Highway 41, Oakhurst, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 to 4:30 pm
  • Madera Chamber of Commerce, 120 North E Street, Madera, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Vaccine Deals is an effort to support businesses and boost vaccination rates. Currently Madera County sits at 46.4% full vaccination.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on Madera County’s website, and more businesses will be added frequently.

Businesses can apply to participate on the Madera County website.

