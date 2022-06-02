02 Jun

‘Made in the Central Valley’ cover earns first-place award

The cover of Made in the Central Valley won a first-place journalism award.

published on June 2, 2022 - 1:24 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The cover of The Business Journal’s “Made in the Central Valley” publication recently took first place as part of the 2021 California Journalism Awards.

Hosted by the California News Publishers Association, the California Journalism Awards recognize outstanding work performed at newspapers across the state.

The award-winning cover was created by Cynthia Padilla, The Business Journal’s lead graphic designer.

“This witty artwork suggests the breadth of the content and draws reader interest,” according to a judge’s comment about the Made in the Central Valley cover.

Taking a second-place award was Reporter Edward Smith in the Public Service Journalism category for his Eviction Tsunami Series.

“The Business Journal does an excellent job of bringing to light just how bad the housing situation already is and how bad it could get,” according to a judge’s comment about Smith’s story. “Especially impressive was the journalism pointing out how there are no attorneys for tenants. Scary stuff.”

Reporter Breanna Hardy is the recipient of two third-place awards in the categories of “Coverage of Business News” for a story about cryptocurrency and “Wildfire Feature Coverage” about training local reporters undergo to cover fires.

