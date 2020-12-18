18 Dec

Mad Monk store makes a statement on Blackstone Avenue

Fresno's Mad Monk location is slated to open in 2021. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

published on December 18, 2020 - 1:37 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Driving down Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, the bright pink building housing an upcoming Mad Monk store location makes quite a statement.

Entrepreneur Ken Sarachan, owner of Rasputin Music & Movies location nearby, purchased the former Wholesale Appliance Depot building last year. Rasputin plans to open a “Mad Monk” store in the nearly 30,000 square foot space, and has painted the exterior pink and made renovations inside and out.

Sarachan’s Rasputin Music & Movies is the largest independent chain of record stores in the Bay Area, and also has Central Valley locations in Fresno and Modesto. Sarachan couldn’t be reached for comment, but the store is looking toward a 2021 opening, according to Rasputin employees.

The store will sell vintage clothing, records, movies and books.

Mad Monk currently has a location in Modesto, which sources clothing from Anastasia New and Vintage Clothing, another Rasputin-owned business.

Rasputin Music will continue to sell music at their current location.

Fresno Rasputin record store owner buys nearby property

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Would you be willing to be vaccinated for Covid-19?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!