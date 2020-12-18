Mad Monk store makes a statement on Blackstone Avenue

Fresno's Mad Monk location is slated to open in 2021. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Driving down Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, the bright pink building housing an upcoming Mad Monk store location makes quite a statement.

Entrepreneur Ken Sarachan, owner of Rasputin Music & Movies location nearby, purchased the former Wholesale Appliance Depot building last year. Rasputin plans to open a “Mad Monk” store in the nearly 30,000 square foot space, and has painted the exterior pink and made renovations inside and out.

Sarachan’s Rasputin Music & Movies is the largest independent chain of record stores in the Bay Area, and also has Central Valley locations in Fresno and Modesto. Sarachan couldn’t be reached for comment, but the store is looking toward a 2021 opening, according to Rasputin employees.

The store will sell vintage clothing, records, movies and books.

Mad Monk currently has a location in Modesto, which sources clothing from Anastasia New and Vintage Clothing, another Rasputin-owned business.

Rasputin Music will continue to sell music at their current location.