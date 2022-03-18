SPONSORED – M Cubed Technologies: Protecting Central Valley Businesses Since 2012

Jesse Gibson, Vice President, and CEO Mehdi Honarvar of M Cubed Technologies.



March 18, 2022

The demands of an ever-changing technological landscape are difficult for many businesses to keep up with as the world ushers in a wave of “work-from-home” that isn’t going anywhere soon. A remote work environment means an increase in tech issues and employees using personal computers with fewer protections, opening up unsuspecting businesses to greater cybersecurity risks.

“People are afraid, they’re one click away from losing their entire business,” says Andrew Price, Account Manager at M Cubed Technologies.

M Cubed is a locally-owned IT company taking worry out of the equation when it comes to technological anxiety. And their business model is built on close partnerships with their clients.

“We build relationships with clients and find out what their needs are so we can help them understand the process,” says Price. “A lot of what we see is neglect, so we help businesses become more efficient and, therefore, profitable.”

M Cubed offers one level service contract plans that remotely manage a client’s IT infrastructure and end-user systems under a subscription model, which means there are no additional fees for projects. They manage the network completely from network devices to user workstations and offer full help desk and onsite support​.

According to Jesse Gibson, Vice President, the name of their company comes from the “three M’s” that make up their mantra: monitor, maintain and manage. Instead of reacting to an IT problem or a phishing scam, they focus on prevention and constantly ensure systems are up at full capacity.

Since CEO Mehdi Honarvar founded the company in 2012, it’s grown to 20 employees who are spread between both Fresno and Kansas, and who work closely as a team, bouncing ideas off one another on a regular basis to make services better.

One of those ideas resulted in M Cubed’s newest branch of service: TeleCubed. TeleCubed offers Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. VoIP is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular phone line. That means you can have a single phone line that can be accessed on your desktop computer, an app for your cell phone, and even as an analog phone sitting at your desk.

Until more recently, this service was mainly offered through larger conglomerates, many of which are hard to reach when things go awry. The longer you have to wait on hold for help, the more down time employees experience—potentially halting an entire production line. But with M Cubed, there’s always a way to get in direct touch and back to work.

M Cubed charges a monthly service fee that never changes (what they call their “forever rate”), even if there are additional labor costs or if you move into a bigger office. The all-inclusive plan offers unlimited calls. It’s an investment to be able to have maximum “up” time with cutting-edge service.

“Ultimately our goal is to provide a service that allows our clients to focus on their business,” says Price. “We are proactive—we monitor, maintain and manage.”

For more information visit www.mcubedtechnologies.com.