Looking for newest Grizzlies swag? Baseball team auctioning off NFTs

published on May 28, 2021

Written by Edward Smith

The Fresno Grizzlies have announced the newest addition to their asset portfolio — four unique NFTs — and they’re putting them up for sale.

The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a way to sell artwork online, often using cryptocurrencies. NFTs are often used to sell photos, videos, audio files and more. Blockchain technology ensures that the rights are one-of-a-kind and belong to the purchaser. Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder, sold his first ever tweet as an NFT for over $2.9 million.

The baseball team is selling four different brand designs, each featuring the famous F-slash logo on the letters NFT, according to a press release. The images are surrounded by a digital gold frame. Proceeds from the sale will go to help fund Bitwise Industries’ Workforce Training Program.

The auction began Friday morning and will run until June 5.

“Over the last couple of months, much of our Front Office has been obsessed with the stock market and, primarily, the cryptocurrency market and we are thrilled that there is a unique way for us to be involved while engaging our fanbase,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. “As we began to discuss the logistics of selling our NFTs, our team knew that we wanted the proceeds to go directly back to our community. The work Bitwise is doing to equip the Fresno community with access to affordable tech training classes is inspiring and we are excited to announce that we’ll be using the proceeds from this sale to fund scholarships to ensure even more people have access to this amazing opportunity.”

The Workforce Training Program from Bitwise teaches tech skills such as coding and programming in six-week long classes. Bitwise will match the scholarships raised by the Grizzlies.

June 5 is the Grizzlies’ Grizzcoin Night where the team will give away digital trading cards to the first 250 fans. Bidding for the NFTs can be done at OpenSea.io and searching fresno_grizzlies.