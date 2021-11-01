Locally-owned juicery to expand at Campus Pointe

Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe will offer smoothies, juices, bowls and expanded food options at the new location.



Written by Frank Lopez published on November 1, 2021 - 11:04 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A local health food eatery will be closing its Campus Pointe location to make room for another local food business.

Farm Fresh Bowls in Fresno is closing after being at Campus Pointe for over six years and will be replaced by Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe. The location at 3042 E. Campus Pointe Dr. will be Raw Earth Juicery’s third location.

According to a post on Farm Fresh Bowl’s Fresno Instagram page posted Oct. 29, the popular health and fresh food restaurant is closing due to leasing circumstances.

It closed its doors on Oct. 30.

“We know it’s abrupt but out of our control,” the Instagram post said. “The good news is we are leaving you in great hands as we pass the space onto Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe!”

It also stated that gift cards for Farm Fresh Bowls could be redeemed at its Visalia location.

Rick Rosales, founder and owner of Raw Earth Juicery – a family owned organic cold-pressed juice and smoothie shop with two locations in Fresno – said that Farm Fresh Bowls had the space up for sale since January.

Rosales said he was picking up the keys this Monday and will see how much work needs to be done to start operations for Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe.

There is an expected soft opening in January, but the day could come even sooner than that, he said.

Rosales said he and the team are excited for the new location right next to the Maya Cinema because of the expansion of their menu with food items – a quality unique to this third location.

“What we are really excited about is the food,” Rosales. “We have some healthy food options for breakfast and lunch, tortillas made from scratch, the healthiest eggs we could eat, and sourcing some of the highest quality, organic ingredients possible.”

There is no dairy at all on the menu, and the team makes almond milk from scratch every morning.

Along with their signature juices, smoothies and smoothie bowls, Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe will offer house salads, sandwiches, soups, breakfast and lunch burritos made with homemade tortillas, pancakes, eggs, avocado toasts and more.

There are some chicken and turkey options that will be available, but the menu will predominantly be vegan.

Ingredients will be sourced locally, and menu items will be made from mostly organic ingredients.

The space covers about 1,500 square feet and will have a different look than its other two locations.

Because of all the investment that Farm Fresh Bowls put into the interior and decor of the space, Rosales said that the interior will stay the same and actually provides the style for a modern health food eatery.

Rosales said he has always had his eye out for a location at Campus Pointe. Around five years ago he scouted the shopping center for the first location, but since there was already a smoothie and bowl shop he chose a different spot.

Operations will start with nine employees and Rosales said they are currently looking for new hires. Applicants are urged to direct message Raw Earth Juicery and Cafe on its Instagram account, @rawearthjuicery.

“There is a small percentage of the population that wants to eat organic food and there are really no options, so we are bringing some of those options,” Rosales said.