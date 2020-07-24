Local winery takes best-of-show honors at Fresno competition

File photo

Local wineries made a showing in the recent San Joaquin Valley Wine Competition held July 9 in Fresno.

In all, 107 medals were given out to wines and wineries from throughout the state.

One of the Double Gold Best of Show winners was the 2019 Chenin Blanc from Cardella Winery, based in Mendota. Cardella also won two Gold awards for its 2017 Petit Sirah and Primitivo.

Sanger-based Gibson Wine Co. also took gold for its Port Ruby, as did Toca Madera Winery for its 2019 Moscato.

“We were happy to see so many new wineries enter into the Competition,” according to a news release from the San Joaquin Valley Winegrowers Association, which hosts the competition. “There was a much larger cross section of wine from many different regions in California.”

“We would like to thank and recognize our Chief Judge and Chair, Marty Spate, for leading us through this Covid-complicated season. We are proud that through his leadership we were able to develop and execute a format that ensured a quality, equitable competition without unnecessarily endangering our judges, staff and volunteers. 2020 was the strongest year of entries in the history of our competition and we look forward to what 2021 has in store!”

Click here for a list of winners.