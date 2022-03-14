Local restaurant franchise owner wins international award

Javier Gomez receives the Franchisee of the Year Award, honoring outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators, at the 62nd annual International Franchise Association awards in San Diego.



Written by Ben Hensley published on March 14, 2022 - 12:04 PM

Local Capriotti’s franchise owner Javier Gomez was awarded the International Franchise Association (IFA) award for Franchisee of the Year on March 3 in San Diego.

This award is given to franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA’s “Open for Opportunity” core pillars of community, workforce, diversity, equity, inclusion and veterans.

Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich shop selling roast beef sandwiches, cheesesteaks and the famous “Bobbie,” opened its doors to Fresno in April 2021, bringing about 20 new jobs to the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomez, who also owns 12 Rally’s restaurants throughout the Central Valley, has quickly become a rising star in the Capriotti’s franchise system.

“These local business owners, like Javier, represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country,” said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the IFA. “We are proud to recognize his contributions to their communities, their employees, and all those they serve.”

Gomez was born in Mexico and came with his family to the U.S. at the age of 4. Growing up in East Los Angeles, Gomez graduated from Garfield High School, eventually graduating from DeVry Institute in 1987.

“When I first started 33 years ago with Rally’s, I started with the lower management at the store level,” Gomez said.

From there, he was promoted through the ranks, eventually relocating to Fresno as manager of a Rally’s location.

By 2000, he had been named district manager.

This is Gomez’s first Capriotti’s franchise, and for Gomez, the decision to open a Capriotti’s was based mainly on quality.

“It was the quality of the food,” he said. “It comes as a frozen turkey; we cook it in the oven overnight, we pull it out in the morning, shred it, and that’s our meat for the sandwich shop that day.”

Jose Padilla, district manager for both Rally’s and Capriotti’s restaurants, praises Gomez’s family-oriented work atmosphere and passion.

“It’s an honor working with him,” Padilla said. “He’s a great leader, but not only that, he’s a great mentor.”

The two met in 2000, and Padilla says working with Gomez makes for not only a great business atmosphere, but a great family atmosphere as well.

“I have my GMs now, and what I’ve learned from Javier is what I try to implement in my stores,” he said.

Gomez added, “That’s what community is all about. We’re not in a position where everybody knows everybody’s names,” he explained, due to the size of the ever-growing staff, “[but] a lot of us, if you tell them their last name, you could probably link it to somebody else.”

Gomez has also done work with several nonprofit organizations. He has supported little league teams, golf tournaments and with Rally’s stores, the company provides an annual donation to the Central California Food Bank.

During the fundraiser for the food bank, 50 cents of each Big Buford sold went to the food bank.

The Fresno shop, located at 5058 N. Palm Avenue in the Fig Garden Village shopping center, is a bustling location, according to Gomez.

“The foot traffic here is amazing,” he said. “People use this area to walk; it’s not way too big, but it’s not too small.”

The Fig Garden location will not be the only Capriotti’s location in Fresno for long though, with plans to open another store within several months at River Park, and two more stores also currently in the works.

The other locations hope to be open by the end of the year, with the River Park location planning to open its doors this summer.

“Javier embodies every quality that makes not only a fantastic franchise partner, but a wonderful human being,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “We could not be prouder of his accomplishments and we are eager to see where his journey takes him.”

As for Gomez personally, he says his favorite part of running franchises is seeing the growth of his employees.

“When I first came here 22 years ago, I had GMs that I promoted. [at Rally’s] Now we have their kids working for us, and our GMs are still there,” Gomez said.

“That’s what community is all about,” he added. “If you work hard at what you like, the payoff will be the reward that you get back in the end.”