Local pizza joint throws surprise party for viral TikTok teacher

Fresno's Tenaya Middle School is having a surprise pizza party sponsored by Me-n-Ed's, thanks to the dance moves of teacher Austin Lemay. Photo contributed

published on December 10, 2021 - 12:30 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Me-n-Ed’s is hosting a free pizza party Friday for an entire local middle school after a teacher’s dance video went viral on TikTok.

Me-n-Ed’s is delivering 175 free pizzas for students, faculty and staff at Tenaya Middle School today to celebrate teacher Austin Lemay and his viral dance moves, which drew 34.3 million views since it was posted five days ago.

The surprise picnic will include hip-hop dancing and a special dance-off battle featuring Lemay. The day also marks the end of the school’s “Kindness Week” — an effort by school officials to help students bond and remind them of the importance of kindness.

Current enrollment at the school is 916 students, according to the California Department of Education.

“We saw Mr. Lemay’s video and knew we had to find a way to applaud him and his commitment to fostering a love for learning,” said Tom Ferdinandi, Chief Operating Officer of Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria. “At Me-n-Ed’s, we’re always looking for opportunities to come alongside our community to celebrate teachers, their kindness and everyday heroic moments.”

“When you see teachers like Mr. Lemay go out of their way to engage students and make school fun, you have to stop and celebrate them,” said John Ferdinandi, CEO of Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria.