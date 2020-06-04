Local JCPenney stores avoid the chopping block

Store image via JCPenney

published on June 4, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley JCPenney stores avoided the cut of stores the clothing retailer plans to close.

As part of its bankruptcy terms, JCPenney today announced it would close 154 stores. The stores in Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall, Selma, Hanford and Visalia were not among the nine in California slated to close.

Stores in Delano, Los Banos and Paso Robles will close.

The stores will close in the next 10 to 16 weeks, according to CNBC.

The clothing retail giant announced it would file for bankruptcy May 15.