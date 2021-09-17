17 Sep

Local hotels experience record-breaking occupancy

Fresno was the No. 2 busiest market for hotels in the entire US in July. Image via PIxabay

published on September 17, 2021 - 1:54 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau reported record-breaking hotel occupancy in the face of nationally low numbers.

Bureau President and CEO Lisa Oliveira announced that the Fresno and Clovis market was the second highest performing lodging market in the United States during July. 

While national marketplace insights reflect the average U.S. lodging occupancy rate to be 54.7%, Fresno and Clovis hotel occupancy reached 77.7% – a gain of 18.1% from July 2020 and 7.7% compared to 2019. The market came just ahead of Tampa, Florida, which had an occupancy rate of 76.1%, but behind Oahu Island, Hawaii, which had 82% occupancy.

In addition to the health lodging occupancy, the market has recovered faster than any other region in California, the Visitors Bureau said. Local travel industry professionals attribute the upward trend to the area’s travel-friendly policies, affordability and variety of close outdoor destinations.

The uptick in travel applies to both leisure and business, with a driving factor being direct access to Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Fresno is also centrally located, making it accommodating for business travelers.

“For the past 18 months, the pandemic has been disrupting trends like no one could have imagined,” said Shelly Hogenson, general manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Clovis. “We have experienced higher numbers than most of our sister properties in other markets.” 

The Fresno and Clovis lodging market also experienced an influx of revenue due to displaced residents and emergency service workers during the Creek Fire last year. 

“The FCCVB staff will continue to market Fresno County as a destination that is ready to welcome visitors,” said Oliveira. “We are very proud to serve the hospitality industry and see a continued recovery following the pandemic.” 

