Local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 fallout

Image via maderahospital.org



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on March 12, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

As COVID-19 reaches pandemic status and continues to expand in the United States, hospitals in the Central Valley are readying themselves for a possible influx of patients.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the Valley occurred last week with patients in Fresno and Madera County. Tulare County announced its first case Wednesday.

The Fresno and Madera County patients, both of whom were on a cruise, were immediately quarantined. Madera Community Hospital was the first medical center in the Valley to receive a COVID-19 patient.

According to CEO Karen Paolinelli, the patient was not tested at the facility, but his DNA sample was taken there. She explained that hospital officials were informed by the Madera County Department of Public Health that the patient was en route and were able to meet him in the parking lot and put him in isolation.

“Our staff did a fabulous job,” she said. “At no point during the time that the person was here did he expose anybody here at our hospital or our employees because we followed the precautions.”

Paolinelli added that they are meeting all CDC guidelines for screenings at entry rooms. Patients with any matching symptoms are kept out of the waiting room and are instructed to phone the front desk.

Likewise, Valley Children’s Healthcare is taking full precautions, both at its Madera hospital and in its clinics all 12 counties in its service area. This includes restricting visitations to parents and guardians, prohibiting all other visitors and non-essential vendors.

It also meant the cancelling public gatherings and meetings in large groups to minimize exposure. This included Kids Day, which was moved to being an online event.

Meanwhile in Fresno County, Community Medical Centers have stepped up precautions, including restricting visitations to one person per patient.

Kaiser Permanente has opened a national command center to prepare staff and facilities for potentially large numbers of members, including at Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

In a statement, Dr. David Witt, national infectious disease leader for Kaiser Permanente, said staff drills regularly and are ready for an influx of patients.

“Kaiser Permanente has been working on confronting highly infectious diseases for years and we are confident we can safely treat patients who have been infected with this virus with limited risk to other patients, members and employees,” he said.