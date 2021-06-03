Local Good Feet stores celebrate 20 years in business

Image via Good Feet Facebook page

A local store is stepping into its 20th year in business.

The Good Feet Store, with locations in Fresno, Merced and Visalia, announced the company is celebrating a big anniversary this year.

The Good Feet Stores of the Central Valley specialize in providing personally fitted arch supports and carry a selection of comfort and diabetic footwear.

Larry Schneider started the local Good Feet Stores in March 2001 to help bring awareness of the important role feet play in our daily lives.

The team at the Good Feet Store provide individual, family and business-to-business services fitting arch supports to help with foot, ankle, knee, hip and back pain.

“Our community, our country and the world have changed a lot in these past 20 years, particularly in the past 12 months,” Schneider said. “It’s been one heck of a roller coaster ride, but with every story our clients share about how much Good Feet arch supports have changed their life, my team and I are reminded that all the twists and turns, all the ups and downs, are worth it.”

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, three out of four people will experience a foot or foot-related problem at some point in their lifetime.

Along with selling foot and arch care products, The Good Feet Store also provides employee purchase programs, safety meeting presentations and on-site fittings.

“Another element that has spurred our growth is the genetic connection to many common foot problems,” Schneider said. “Since Good Feet developed a full line of Youth arch supports, more than 15 years ago, we’re often fitting entire families. It’s pretty cool to know that our Good Feet kids will never know a world without good feet! That’s honestly one side of the business I had not even considered, when we started this journey 20 years ago.”