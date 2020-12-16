Local company releases 2021 food trend predictions

published on December 16, 2020 - 1:56 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Lyons Magnus, a Fresno-based provider of foodservice and food ingredient channels, has released a list of the top food trends going into 2021, with healthy ingredients seeing a growing demand.

“We use our proprietary research and analysis to support our partners with targeted trend insights to help them identify opportunities that will resonate with their customer base,” said John Koch, national accounts vice president at Lyons Magnus. “These trends are the cornerstone for innovative products and recipe creation.”

Topping the list of growing trends is the demand for ingredients that boost the immune system — perhaps coming as no surprise during the pandemic. Things like citrus and other vitamin C-rich fruits, berries, yogurt, dark chocolate, ginger and green tea are expected to become even more popular with consumers next year. Plant-based food and beverages and other vegan products are also growing in popularity.

However, not all trends are necessarily on the healthier side, with short-term nostalgia being a growing trend for ingredient and flavor choices.

“While nostalgia is a perennial flavor trend, the global pandemic has triggered homesickness for the recent past,” Lyons Magnus said in a press release. “Many consumers are turning to familiar flavors and products that they consider comforting based on the happier times they recall from as little as a year ago.”

Coffee and tea flavors also continue to be popular, along with other, more “adventurous” flavors.

“Look for at home flavor safaris and staycation foods and beverages to include even bolder global flavors and flavor mash-ups, unusual flavor combinations, like dill pickle milkshakes, olive oil ice cream or citrus flavored coffees and mystery-flavored foods and beverages where you get to taste and try and decipher the flavors,” the release said.