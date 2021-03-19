Local company in top 10 of state’s fastest-growing firms

Image via the Kuubix

A South Valley company has made the top 10 of a prestigious list recognizing the fastest growing companies in California.

Kuubix Energy in Visalia, billed as a “solar energy company that uses lean innovation to design and install its systems” appeared at No. 10 on the list of 250 fastest-growing California companies from Inc. magazine. It reported a two-year revenue growth rate of 1,972%.

Kuubix came in at No. 47 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2020 with 5,899% revenue growth.

The company was founded in 2017. Josh Butt has been president and CEO for a year, according to his LinkedIn account.

A request for comment from Kuubix was not returned Friday.

Kuubix was the only local company included on the list of 250 fastest-growing California companies. No. 1 on the list was a company in the San Joaquin County town of Lathrop called Human Bees, a staffing agency specializing in high-volume placements in the light industrial area. With growth of 22,349%, it counts Tesla and FedEx among its clients.