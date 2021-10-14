14 Oct

Local CEO recognized among global firm’s ‘100 Most Intriguing’

published on October 14, 2021 - 3:00 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A local CEO is being recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021.

John Shegerian, chairman and CEO of ERI, a fully integrated IT and electronics recycler, was selected by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 entrepreneurs in various industries to be honored at its Builders + Innovators Summit two-day event in Healdsburg in Northern California this week.

Shegerian is being recognized for his work that propelled ERI to become the largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction and electronic waste recycling company in the United States.

Today, ERI has the capacity to responsibly process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the U.S.

“What a tremendous honor to be named alongside this list of visionary entrepreneurs from around the world,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – protecting people, the planet and privacy…and keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills. Being recognized by Goldman Sachs at this event is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to do more.  I am truly grateful and humbled.”  

Along with honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit also consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize John Shegerian as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.” 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should the City of Fresno be granted access to inspect, appraise the Tower Theatre?
64 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by