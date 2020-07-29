Local builder, community win design awards

File photo

published on July 29, 2020 - 2:08 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A tradeshow competition for architecture, design and planning gave its love to two Central Valley entities.

Last week, Fresno-based homebuilder De Young Properties won a Gold Nugget Merit Award from the Pacific Coast Builders Conference for the layout of one its single-family homes. Up the road in Madera, community development Tesoro Viejo won three Awards of Merit for Best Special Use Project, Best Recreation Use Facility/Amenity and Masterplan Community of the Year.

“To be selected among the best of the best in the nation and around the world is a testament to the quality and innovation of Tesoro Viejo,” said Brent McCaffrey, president of Tesoro Viejo.

The 1,600-acre community created by the McCaffrey Group and Lyles Diversified has 400 acres of outdoor space and walking paths. A school — Hillside School — was built to serve children from transitional kindergarten to 8th grade. It has its own fire station and sheriff substation. Its welcome center, The Hub, was recognized for Best Special Use Project. It has its own coffee bar and eatery, as well as free Wi-Fi and patio. Its clubhouse, The Ranch House, was honored in the Best Recreation Use Facility/Amenity. It has a lawn, lap pool, children’s pool and more.

The De Young home at the Highlands community in east Clovis near Shaw and Leonard avenues earned recognition for homes between 1,800 and 2,499 square feet.

“De Young Properties is honored to have been selected as a Gold Nugget Merit Award Winner for one of our newest floorplans, the Residence 230 at The Highlands,” said Ryan De Young, president of De Young Properties. “While we were designing, we knew this versatile floorplan would be a favorite among our customers but we are thrilled to know that the Gold Nugget Award Judging Committee feels the same way.”

The four-bedroom, net-zero energy home can make as much energy as it uses. The floorplan was also featured in HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” in March when the homebuilder teamed with the television show to build a home for a firefighter, Nick Reeder.

This is the 57th year of the Gold Nugget Awards, held by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference. It honors design and planning achievements across categories of commercial and residential real estate.