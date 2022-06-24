24 Jun

Let the bidding begin — Fresno County land up for auction

Map of properties via Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company.

published on June 24, 2022 - 1:12 PM
What brokers are calling three tracts of rare development real estate in Fresno County are going up for live auction in August.

All three tracts in west or northwest Fresno either lie within city limits or within the sphere of influence of the city. The Assemi Group is putting the land up for sale. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc. is hosting the auction. Sarah Donaldson of Fresno’s Sierra Land Co. is the broker of record.

The first tract — over 17 acres — lies outside the city’s border along North Bryan Avenue, just south of West Ashlan Avenue. It is zoned rural residential with “a lot of development potential to be found.”

The second tract of 1.9 acres is zoned commercial community, which is intended for development primarily serving local needs, according to zoning documents with the City of Fresno. These would be retail, office and convenience shopping such as supermarkets, drug stores and more.

The third tract of just under four acres at the southwest corner of North Polk Avenue and West Sierra Avenue is zoned for residential multi-family.

The auction is going to be held at The Elite Event Venue on Aug. 10, with personnel offering inspections of the land ahead of the event. On Aug. 11, over 13 acres of land in San Luis Obispo County will be put up for auction. 

R.D. Schrader, president of Indiana-based Schrader Real Estate, said in this competitive market, auctions have become more popular as a means of attracting buyers and getting the best offers.

“It’s a very competitive market out there today,” Schrader said. “There’s a lot of cash out there looking for a home. When you give everybody an opportunity to bid their best price you can have the confidence you’re getting the best deal.”

Online bidding during the auction will be available for both events by making arrangements one week in advance. Individuals seeking more information about either event may call Sierra Land Company at 559-479-6582, or contact Schrader at www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709

