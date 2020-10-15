15 Oct

Lemoore cannabis dispensary to host grand opening

Natural Healing Center in Lemoore is hosting a grand opening this weekend. Natural Healing photo

published on October 15, 2020 - 2:21 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A dispensary for recreational cannabis that opened in Lemoore in July is hosting a grand opening this weekend.

The Natural Healing Center event takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will include a 12:30 p.m. ribbon cutting, live local music and swag bags for the first 500 customers.

“At Natural Healing Center, we are committed to providing a safe and high-end retail experience for cannabis customers in the Central Valley,” said Jake German, controller for the Natural Healing Center. “And I look forward to celebrating the grand opening of our dispensary in my hometown of Lemoore.”

Natural Healing Center is one of California’s largest retailers for cannabis, with sites in Grover Beach and new locations coming to San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Turlock.

The new dispensary is located at 338 W. D St.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the nation’s movie theater business receive a federal bailout due to Covid-19?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!