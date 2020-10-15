Lemoore cannabis dispensary to host grand opening

Natural Healing Center in Lemoore is hosting a grand opening this weekend. Natural Healing photo

published on October 15, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A dispensary for recreational cannabis that opened in Lemoore in July is hosting a grand opening this weekend.

The Natural Healing Center event takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will include a 12:30 p.m. ribbon cutting, live local music and swag bags for the first 500 customers.

“At Natural Healing Center, we are committed to providing a safe and high-end retail experience for cannabis customers in the Central Valley,” said Jake German, controller for the Natural Healing Center. “And I look forward to celebrating the grand opening of our dispensary in my hometown of Lemoore.”

Natural Healing Center is one of California’s largest retailers for cannabis, with sites in Grover Beach and new locations coming to San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Turlock.

The new dispensary is located at 338 W. D St.