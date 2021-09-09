09 Sep

Legislators call on Gov. Newsom to end Covid unemployment benefits

sacramento

Sacramento Capitol Building image via wikipedia user Suvicce

published on September 9, 2021 - 2:43 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Members of Fresno’s legislative delegation are calling on Gov. Newsom to support back-to-work incentives to help boost California small businesses and end pandemic-era unemployment benefits.

Help Wanted California, a statewide effort to get the California economy roaring again, is a part of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee and a coalition of California small businesses, advocates, and elected leaders.

A letter to Newsom signed by Senators Andreas Borgeas, Anna Caballero and Melissa Hurtado, as well as Assemblymembers Jim Patterson and Rudy Salas, calls for the governor to allow extra unemployment benefits to end instead of repurposing federal COVID-19 relief fund to continue the benefits.

“It is the position of the ‘Help Wanted California’ coalition that California should allow the current unemployment insurance benefits to sunset in September while implementing new financial incentives to both employees and small businesses to encourage people to return to work,” the letter states.

The extra unemployment assistance expired on Sept. 4, but state lawmakers and the governor can repurpose federal relief funds for continued unemployment financial assistance.

The letter said that back-to-work incentives can be coupled with programs to offset childcare costs for returning workers and provide rental assistance to returning workers as incentives to encourage the unemployed to seek and accept available jobs in their community.

Scott Miller, president and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, said that even with aggressive recruitment, flexible work arrangements, signing bonuses and increased pay, small businesses are still having trouble finding workers.

“In the last several months, the countless ‘Help Wanted’ signs in California store windows have taken on a dual meaning. Our small businesses are desperately seeking workers, but they are also in dire need of policy relief,” Miller said.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Do you think it's possible to fight and win against PG&E's proposed 22% rate increase from 2023-26?
56 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!