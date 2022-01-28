28 Jan

Lee Ann Eager appointed chair of California Transportation Commission

published on January 28, 2022 - 10:48 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A business community leader has been elected to a seat on the California Transportation Commission.

Lee Ann Eager, president and CEO of the Fresno County Economic Development Corp., has been elected as chair effective March 1.

Eager was appointed to the Commission in June 2020 by Gov. Newsom.

“As Chair, my highest priorities are to continue the Commission’s work toward enhancing equity and climate considerations in transportation funding decisions; bringing our state’s transportation system up to a state of good repair; and ensuring all areas of the state have efficient mobility options for people and goods movement, “Eager said in a press release from the Commission. “I also look forward to maintaining our strong partnerships with transportation agencies, advocates, and community members.”

Eager has been with the EDC since 2009 and oversees programs and initiatives to drive inclusive economic growth throughout the Central Valley.

Eager’s appointment as chair comes at an opportune time, said Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi during his report at Thursday’s regular council meeting. California and the Valley could be primed for an infusion of dollars if Congress is able to pass an infrastructure bill.

It’s a very big deal in light of the Build Back Better Act,” Karbassi said. “It’s an awesome thing.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Fresno State students get $500 a month under a proposed Universal Basic Income pilot project?
141 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by