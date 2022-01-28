Lee Ann Eager appointed chair of California Transportation Commission

published on January 28, 2022 - 10:48 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A business community leader has been elected to a seat on the California Transportation Commission.

Lee Ann Eager, president and CEO of the Fresno County Economic Development Corp., has been elected as chair effective March 1.

Eager was appointed to the Commission in June 2020 by Gov. Newsom.

“As Chair, my highest priorities are to continue the Commission’s work toward enhancing equity and climate considerations in transportation funding decisions; bringing our state’s transportation system up to a state of good repair; and ensuring all areas of the state have efficient mobility options for people and goods movement, “Eager said in a press release from the Commission. “I also look forward to maintaining our strong partnerships with transportation agencies, advocates, and community members.”

Eager has been with the EDC since 2009 and oversees programs and initiatives to drive inclusive economic growth throughout the Central Valley.

Eager’s appointment as chair comes at an opportune time, said Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi during his report at Thursday’s regular council meeting. California and the Valley could be primed for an infusion of dollars if Congress is able to pass an infrastructure bill.

It’s a very big deal in light of the Build Back Better Act,” Karbassi said. “It’s an awesome thing.”