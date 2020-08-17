17 Aug

LA Kings suspends mascot after sexual harassment lawsuit

published on August 17, 2020 - 2:51 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

(AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him.

The team suspended Tim Smith, who portrays Bailey the lion and is the senior manager of game presentation and events for the team, after the suit was filed by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, ESPN reported.

The lawsuit against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages. The team said it plans to conduct an investigation.

The woman who filed the lawsuit began working in 2018 a member of the Kings Ice Crew, who work as brand ambassadors leading fan activities during games and promoting the team away from the arena.

The lawsuit alleges Smith verbally and physically harassed the woman and then fired her after she protested.

A Kings team official asked her to return, but the harassment continued and she eventually quit, the lawsuit claims.

Smith has worked for the Kings organization since 2007. He was previously sued for harassment in 2017 by a man who alleged he grabbed his buttocks during an elevator ride. The lawsuit was settled in July 2018.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should employers reimburse their workers at home for utility (electricity/water) costs?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!