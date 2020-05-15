KSEE-24 and Univision to change frequencies

published on May 15, 2020 - 3:13 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

KSEE-24 and Univision 21 will be making some slight changes to their settings, but viewers will still be able to tune in with a minor adjustment of their own.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has asked the two channels to change their frequencies. Currently, nearly 1,000 television stations nationwide are following suit through July of this year to make way for 5G cellular service. For viewers with an over-the-air antenna TV, this means they will have to rescan to continue getting the channels.

“Some TV stations across the nation are changing frequencies to help make airwaves available to meet ever-growing consumer demand for high-speed broadband services, such as 5G,” said Jean Kiddoo, incentive auction task force chair.

The channel numbers will not be changing.

More information can be found at www.fcc.gov/TVresscan.