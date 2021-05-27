27 May

KMJ hires a familiar voice for its morning show team

published on May 27, 2021 - 1:53 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

KMJ 580 has announced that Christopher Gabriel is the new host of the weekday morning news program.

He replaces Tony Manes, who recently relocated out of state to be closer to family.

Gabriel is a familiar voice in local radio, previously working for Power Talk 96.7 and ESPN 940. He got his start in radio in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Before that, the University of Southern California alum worked on stage as a classically trained actor.

“Christopher is a true pro with superb energy, personality, smarts and has the news chops to take KMJ’s #1 rated morning news to the next level,” said Program Director Blake Taylor. “He’s talented and a team player. We couldn’t ask for more. I can’t wait to hear what the future holds!”

Gabriel will host the Morning News program starting Monday from 6-9 a.m. with Matt Otsot and the rest of the KMJ team. He will also host a weekend talk show.

KMJ, which will soon celebrate its 100th year on the air, features the Golden Mike Award-winning news team of Otstot, Liz Kern and Aaron Abeytia along with sports anchor George Takata, traffic anchor Mike Martinez and weather anchor Kimberly Kolliner.

