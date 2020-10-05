05 Oct

Kitchen fire closes Pismo’s after record-breaking week

A fire at Pismo’s Coastal Grill has closed the restaurant following the best week the north Fresno restaurant had seen in seven months.

Following a stellar turnout for the seafood restaurant, owner Dave Fansler said that a fire broke out in the kitchen right at closing Sunday night.

Crews are currently working at removing 12 feet of kitchen line damaged by the fire.

The source of the fire is still unknown.

Fansler says he expects to open Wednesday night once the area has been sealed and made sanitary. The menu will be limited as numerous appliances as well as sautee stations were damaged.

“We want to keep going, keep the momentum going, keep everyone working,” said Fansler. “I don’t want the rhythm to be messed up.”

Once replacement appliances arrive, work can begin to reinstall what was damaged. Fansler hopes it can be done in a single night, but says that will be tough and the restaurant may have to close again for a short time to do the work.

Shutting down Monday and Tuesday and part of Wednesday means five shifts of 40 people each not working. A GoFundMe was started to raise $100,000 to help employees of Pismo’s Coastal Grill.

Fansler did not start the Go Fund Me. “We didn’t start it, but we’ll certainly take it,” Fansler said.

Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co., also part of the Fansler Restaurant Group, experienced record sales after restaurants were allowed 25% capacity for their dining rooms.

Fansler said Yosemite Ranch will be opening in the next week or so. A tent will be set up in the parking lot. Even though indoor dining is allowed, Fansler wants to be sure guests will have a place to go in case Fresno County is moved back a tier.

“If we get thrown back again for some reason, we have to have a place to go,” Fansler said.

