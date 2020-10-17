Kingsburg launches gift card program for restaurants, businesses

Image via Kingsburg's economic overview document, photo by Mike Miller with Guarantee Real Estate

published on October 16, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

In the wake of Covid-19, the City of Kingsburg has announced the roll out of three new programs designed to entice residents and visitors to shop, dine and tour the city.

Dala Dollars is a gift card program allowing the recipient to spend at any of the participating businesses. There are currently 17 businesses participating with more being added on a daily basis.

Purchasers go to daladollars.com, select the amount and the recipient. The program is unique because it’s all electronic. It provides the recipient with a wide range of choices such as restaurants, flowers, hardware, gifts and even a thrift store.

Food-related businesses participating include Baker’s Closet baking supply store, Bella Rose Bakery & Café, Corsaros Family Pizza, Fugazzis Bistro, Los Pepes Authentic Mexican Food and Salazar’s Grill & Bar.

Another initiative, the Historic Photo Tour, was a joint project between the City of Kingsburg, the Kingsburg Historical Society and private contributors. There are 22 pedestals and wall mounts throughout the downtown corridor. This walking tour highlights the City’s rich cultural heritage both verbally and visually. More information can be found on the City’s website: https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/402/Historic-Photo-Tour

A Business Improvement District (BID) was formed this week to pool marketing efforts in the downtown corridor. The newly formed Advisory Board has already begun to plan marketing and events to draw people to the area. Of the 154 businesses in the District, only one voted no, highlighting the enthusiasm for the formation, according to city officials. More information can be found on the BID website: http://www.kingsburgdowntown.com/business-district-information.html

In addition to the aforementioned programs, the City of Kingsburg is offering $3,000 grants with a portion of their CARES ACT money for small businesses affected by Covid-19. Additional information can be found on the City’s website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=72

The City has also partnered with the Fresno County Rural Transit Authority to procure a trolley, Dala Trolley, that can be rented for special events. It will be available for shoppers during festivals and special events as social distancing guidelines allow.

According to Jolene Polyack, Kingsburg’s economic development coordinator, “We have been working very hard to identify ways to make our city a destination. We’re excited to have three distinctive programs to help us achieve more visitors. And we’re not done yet. There are other programs in the works that will roll out in Spring of 2021.”