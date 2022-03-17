17 Mar

Kings County woman has stillbirth manslaughter conviction vacated

published on March 17, 2022 - 2:41 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Kings County woman whose pregnancy ending in stillbirth set off a national debate had her 11-year prison sentence vacated by a judge Wednesday.

Adora Perez was one of two women in Kings County charged with murder under California Penal Code Section 187 for allegedly causing the death of a fetus through drug use. Perez eventually pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in 2018, and has served nearly four years of her sentence.

On Wednesday, both her criminal conviction and prison term were vacated by Kings County Superior Court Judge Valerie Chrissakis. The court decision confirms the voluntary manslaughter charge was unlawful, according to a news release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Perez is to immediately be released from prison and transferred to county jail.

She has been directed to appear at a hearing April 6 to see whether prosecutors will pursue the original charge of first-degree murder.

The second women to be changed with murder after suffering a stillbirth was Chelsea Becker, who had her case dismissed by a Kings County judge in May 2021.

 

