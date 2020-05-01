Kings County and Chowchilla cancel fairs: Fresno, Tulare still on

Photo via The Kings Fair Facebook.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are still underway for several county fairs in the Valley — which will be held in and around fall — while the fairs in Chowchilla and Kings County scheduled for this month have been cancelled.

Yesterday, it was announced that The Kings Fair would be cancelled due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 Kings Fair will not be held this year,” fair management announced on social media. “The Board of Directors worked closely with the Governor’s office, California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Kings County Department of Public health to make this decision.”

The May 28 fair is the second one in the Valley to be cancelled.

Early last month, Gene Beels, CEO of the Chowchilla-Madera County Fair, announced in a press release that they were cancelling the May 14-15 event.

Just south, however, the Madera District Fair is scheduled to go on in September. Likewise, The Big Fresno Fair has no plans of cancelling their October event at this time. According to Stacy Rianda, deputy manager of the Fresno Fair, plans are still being made, booth spaces are still being sold and exhibits are still being arranged. However, she expects that social distancing standards will still be in place in some fashion.

“It will probably look different than it has in the past,” Rianda said. “We’re not sure what the protocols will be at that time, but the health safety of our patrons and our staff are always our No. 1 priority, so whatever the state and the county dictate is what you’ll see at the fair this year.”

The Tulare County is also a go for now — scheduled for Sep. 14.