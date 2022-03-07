Kids Day goes digital for a third year

Valley Children’s Hospital. File Photo.

For the third year in a row, Kids Day benefiting Valley Children’s Hospital will be a digital-only event.

It will be the 35th annual Kids Day event, which has raised more than $10.4 million for the “Children’s Fund” since 1988.

The event typically calls on thousands of volunteers to take to the streets of the Central Valley to sell a special version of “The Fresno Bee” to raise money. Covid has sidelined those plans for a third time.

Last year’s donations helped Valley Children’s expand robotic surgery, precision medicine and neuro-oncology programs; develop the area’s only Cochlear Implant Center; and fund programs and initiatives that promote the health and well-being of our patients and families, including child life and spiritual support services, according to a news release.

“The community’s incredible engagement leading up to Kids Day this year brings great hope to Valley Children’s physicians and staff,” says Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Rob Saroyan. “On behalf of the patients and families we serve, we are grateful for the generous support that the Valley extends each year on Kids Day to help us care for kids.”



To donate during this year’s digital Kids Day:

Visit valleychildrens.org/foundation/donatetokidsday to make a gift by credit or debit card in any amount.

Text “GEORGE” to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation.

New this year, you can create a personal fundraising page online that can be shared with friends, family and members of the community to collect donations in support of Kids Day. Please visit valleychildrens.blackbaud-sites.com for more information.

Kids Day is sponsored by ABC30 and The Fresno Bee. Top sponsors for this year’s Kids Day include Anthem Inc.; Barrier Roofing & Coatings, Inc.; Bee Sweet Citrus; Combined Benefits Administrators; Dalena Farms; Debbie Smades Henes, Realtor/London Properties; Dutch Bros. Coffee; El Mexicano; Eye-Q; Mercedes Benz of Fresno; Premier Valley Bank; Producers Diary Foods, Inc.; Simplot; Trinity Fruit Sales and Valley Wide Beverage Company, Inc.

