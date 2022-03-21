21 Mar

KB Home to build houses at Tesoro Viejo

KB Home will unveil the new Bristol neighborhood in the Hillside Village at Tesoro Viejo. Photo via Tesoro Viejo

published on March 21, 2022 - 12:14 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

KB Home has been added to the roster of builders erecting houses at Madera County’s Tesoro Viejo master-planned community.

The national homebuilder will widen the selection of homes available at Tesoro Viejo with its Bristol neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to welcome KB Home to Tesoro Viejo,” said Brent McCaffrey, president of Tesoro Viejo Development. “KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and holds the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. This kind of recognition demonstrates KB Home’s commitment to its customers.”

KB Home will unveil the new Bristol neighborhood in the Hillside Village at Tesoro Viejo. Bristol will showcase one- and two-story homes. The homes feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,500 square feet.

Bristol is the newest neighborhood in Hillside Village, Tesoro Viejo’s residential village that features up to 800 homes with diverse housing options. The amenities include a resort-style clubhouse, amphitheater, neighborhood parks and Hillside Elementary, an on-site school that serves students from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.

Other builders at Tesoro Viejo include De Young Properties and McCaffrey Homes.

