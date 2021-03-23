Kaweah Delta relaxes visitor guidelines

Photo via Kaweah Delta



Written by TBJ staff published on March 23, 2021 - 11:03 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Kaweah Delta Medical Center announced that it will relax its visitor guidelines – both the hours and amount of visitors – after the past year of restricting them.

New visiting hours will extend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For critical care areas, visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors are not allowed for patients who are in isolation with Covid-19.

Each patient who is not in isolation for Covid-19 is allowed one visitor per day. Visitors must be over 12 years old, show no Covid-19 symptoms or be under quarantine due to exposure or a pending test result.

Pediatric patients may have two visitors.

Waiting rooms will unavailable for visitors waiting for a patient undergoing surgery. Visitors in this case are required to wait outside the medical center. When entering the building, visitors will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms and are required to wear a surgical face mask.

“Nobody could appreciate the power of visitation more than us. We understand how it benefits the healing process and how it benefits communication between patients and caregivers, so we are really excited about this,” said Gary Herbst, CEO of Kaweah Delta Medical Center.