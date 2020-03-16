Kaweah Delta puts up tents to expand COVID-19 testing

Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has erected three tents to safely test patients for the coronavirus. Image via Kaweah Delta

published on March 16, 2020 - 2:37 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Kaweah Delta Medical Center has put up three tents to expand capacity and further improve the safety of COVID-19 testing for Tulare County residents.

The tents have been up since Friday and are available to assist Kaweah Delta in collecting specimens (a nasal swab) from people who the Tulare County Public Health department wants tested for novel coronavirus. Kaweah Delta is setting up a larger tent near the emergency department.

“This is a proactive measure we took to expand our screening capabilities and to further protects patients, staff and our community,” said CEO Gary Herbst. “This is another step we are taking to keep possible COVID-19 patients away from people who do not have the virus, but we need our community’s help, too.”

Tents are used by appointment only, when approved by Tulare County Public Health. Appointments allow individuals to return home to wait for results from the County. Once the County approves individuals for testing, Kaweah Delta schedules the appointment and notifies the individuals of the location for their test.

People should not walk up to these tents, into a medical office, or into a hospital if they think they should be tested for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with — or who is being monitored for — the coronavirus. Instead, they are advised to contact their physician or call the Tulare County Department of Public Health.