27 Aug

Kaweah Delta military team returning to base

published on August 27, 2020 - 2:59 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Local first responders joined doctors, nurses and other team members of Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia as they saluted the military health care team that has helped them care for Covid-19 patients.

The U.S. Air Force medical team will re-deploy to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County on Saturday.

The team has been assisting since mid-July, when more than 70 staff members were in quarantine. As of this week, Kaweah Delta announced 57 staff members are still in quarantine.

The team was sent off with a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the hospital.

