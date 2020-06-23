Kaweah Delta Employee Relief fundraiser set to end

published on June 23, 2020 - 3:41 PM

The community and Kaweah Delta employees are approaching their final days to contribute to the Kaweah Delta Employee Relief Fund, which is expected to raise approximately $110,000 to help employees who saw a reduction in hours or were furloughed because of the decrease in patient volume due to Covid-19.

According to a press release from Kaweah Delta Healthcare, this fundraising effort will end July 3.

“People generously contributed to this fund and thank you, it has meant a lot,” said CEO Gary Herbst. “I can tell you the reaction from our employees to think that someone did that for them has really been heartfelt.”

With the hospital opening up to elective surgery and other health care services, the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation will roll out its next campaign — Hope in Motion — on July 4. It will allow for the purchase of the SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Training, a track-and-harness system that assists with balance and fall prevention for patients who are relearning how to stand or walk.

The plan is to use it at Kaweah Delta’s Rehabilitation Hospital, where physical therapists can increase patients’ confidence and reduce their fears of falling. The system tracks patients’ movements so therapists can make quick and safe adjustments while letting patients learn to negotiate stairs, transfers and floor exercises.

“The Hope in Motion campaign will allow us to take our therapy — specifically our stroke rehab, as we are a stroke capacity center — to the next level,” said Tara Norman, therapy supervisor. “The SafeGait 360 will also benefit a lot of other diagnoses such as amputation, people recovering from debilitation, multi-trauma accidents and another other type of neurological disease.”