Kaiser sponsors free ‘mini-MBA’ program

published on July 31, 2020 - 1:54 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Kaiser Permanente Fresno is partnering with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) to support small businesses, with the goal increasing high-quality jobs and improving community health in underserved communities.

Kaiser Permanente sponsors the organization’s Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program, which offers local business owners a tuition-free, 40-hour mini-MBA program that combines executive education, webinars, coaching and avenues to seek capital.

The program is open to businesses in Fresno County and surrounding communities that meet program qualifications and are selected following an application process.

“At Kaiser Permanente Fresno, we want local businesses to thrive,” said Wade Nogy, senior vice president and area manager. “We know that healthy economies lead to healthier communities, which is Kaiser Permanente’s mission.”

Due to the pandemic, ICIC and Kaiser Permanente have made the decision to offer the ICCC Central California Opening Seminar as an interactive, two-day virtual series.

“We’re delighted to work with Kaiser Permanente and many community partners to provide critical educational and capital resources to small businesses struggling to survive and thrive in the current environment,” said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.

The program culminates in a national conference.

Businesses must be independent, be headquartered or primarily operate in economically distressed areas (or have more than 40% of employees residing in these areas), and be operational for two years.

Businesses will be chosen on a case-by-case basis, with the deadline for application being Aug. 7.

For more information, visit: https://icic.org/urban-business-initiatives/inner-city-capital-connections/centralvalleyca/.