Kaiser provides support to Poverello House

Zack Darrah and Mary McGarvin pose for a photo in front of a painting of the founder of the Poverello House, Mary’s husband Michael “Papa Mike” McGarvin. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz

published on November 17, 2020 - 3:15 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The Poverello House’s Village of Hope will have more case management support for people experiencing homelessness as they work toward moving into permanent housing.

Kaiser Permanente Fresno provided a $150,000 grant to support the operations of the Village of Hope, which recently replaced its 64-square-foot Tuff Shed brand shelters with 30 new shelters that provide more space and are temperature controlled.

“Kaiser Permanente was able to fill in the gap for the operations of the Village of Hope,” said Zack Darrah, CEO of the Poverello House. “This support really means a lot to us because of the drastic increase in needs among the homeless population.”

The Village of Hope was established in 2004 and provides a place for those without stable housing to live and sleep in a community-type environment. Due to social distancing requirements, the Village of Hope only has 60 beds available even though they’re at a capacity of 120.

The grant will add two new case managers when at full capacity and will also provide hygiene kits, blankets, bus tokens and other supportive services.