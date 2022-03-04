Kaiser Permanente launches Ukrainian relief fundraiser

published on March 4, 2022 - 1:37 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Kaiser Permanente has launched a campaign offering employees and physicians the opportunity to help with the Ukrainian refugee crisis by providing food, shelter, warm clothing, medical care and supplies through donations.

Employees can choose to support by donating to any of the three organizations selected by Kaiser Permanente, with the organization matching donations dollar for dollar, up to $200,000.

Within the first two days of the program, employees and physicians have already donated more than $200,000 in relief funds, ensuring Kaiser will contribute no less than $400,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Donations continue to come in supporting the three organizations: Direct Relief, Global Empowerment Mission, and World Central Kitchen. These three organizations are all nonprofit and hold a successful track record in handling disaster situations, with all three currently on the ground in Ukraine assisting the more than one million refugees, according to a Kaiser news release.

“Kaiser Permanente’s mission compels us to take action in response to the events unfolding in Eastern Europe,” said Greg A. Adams, CEO and chairman of Kaiser Permanente. “We are deeply saddened for the people in Ukraine, and for the loss of lives, destruction of communities, and displacement of families.”

The United Nations has estimated about four million people will leave Ukraine in the coming weeks, and Kaiser Permanente’s donation will go to support organizations assisting in relief efforts.

With the scale of this humanitarian crisis expanding daily, neighboring countries are beginning to feel the strain of a heavy influx of refugees.

“The worsening humanitarian crisis merits our immediate response,” Adams said. “We ask that you join us with your donations and solidarity for the people in Ukraine. This is a moment and cause that connects us regardless of our background or ethnicity.”

Kaiser Permanente employs many who have ties to Ukraine, Russia, and other countries affected by the violence, as do many individuals served by them. Kaiser holds the belief that this diversity adds strength and provides an opportunity to seek mutual understanding, offer support, and work together to help ease the damages of this crisis.

“This is a time for unity, and for us to stand together as an industry and as a nation,” Adams said.