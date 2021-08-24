Kaiser Permanente exploring $46M expansion in Fresno

Officials cut the ribbon on a new medical office building at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center in this November 2020 photo. Photo contributed



Written by Breanna Hardy published on August 24, 2021 - 2:29 PM

Kaiser Permanente seeks to expand its footprint in Fresno with a planned $46 million, 39,000-square-foot project.

The proposed design is a combination of new construction and some remodel work in the emergency department, as disclosed by California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

A Kaiser representative declined to comment for this story because they are still awaiting final approvals and some project details are still under negotiation, however, the application for the new project was approved in July by the statewide office.

The new construction would add more than 26,000 square feet on level one and more than 13,000 square feet on level two. The project proposal states that Kaiser would gain a new entry, lobby and patient drop-off area at the north side of the health pavilion.

It would also gain two MRIs in the imaging department on the first level and two interventional radiology rooms on the second level. Seven post-anesthesia care units are proposed to be added as well. Renovations of the existing emergency department include some exam rooms and an administrative office.

A combination of local and out-of-area engineers are listed on the project, including Blair, Church & Flynn based in Clovis. HMC Architects from Los Angeles is listed as the architectural firm by the Health Planning and Development.