Kaiser Permanente enhances environmental stewardship in Fresno

Kaiser Permanente Fresno's drought-tolerant landscaping improvements include three phases. The first phase, slated for completion this spring, includes more drought-tolerant trees, shrubs, and a water-efficient irrigation system. Photo via KP Fresno

published on April 22, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center is getting a facelift, and it’s putting focus toward environmental health.

The not-for-profit medical group became the first health care system in the United States to achieve carbon neutral status, or attaining no net increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Recent landscape remodels along the perimeter are an effort toward improving operational efficiencies and aesthetics for patients, staff and the community.

In 2016, the medical center first announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2020, and achieved it. The goal included buying clean energy, and funding projects that reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It has also committed to recycling nonhazardous waste.

The drought-tolerant landscaping is a continuation of environmental efforts. The landscape improvements include three phases. The first phase, slated for completion this spring, includes more drought-tolerant trees, shrubs and a water-efficient irrigation system.

Subsequent phases focus on enhancing entrances, adding new parking lot signage, and updating directional exterior signage. The lobby at its First Street medical office in Fresno will also get enhancements using environmentally friendly materials. By early summer, solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations are expected to be installed at the Fresno Medical Center and local medical offices.

“Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to doing our part to improve the health of the communities we serve, which includes protecting our environment,” said Wade Nogy, Senior Vice President and Area Manager of Kaiser Permanente Fresno. “We are pleased to see these projects taking shape as we focus on improving our sustainable practices while creating a thoughtful and welcoming setting for our visitors and staff.”