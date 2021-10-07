07 Oct

Josh Allen sweatshirt sparks Firebaugh hype for Bills Mafia

image via shoponebuffalo.com

published on October 7, 2021 - 9:24 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A sweatshirt on who may be the biggest NFL quarterback this year has put a western Fresno County high school in the spotlight.

When Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, sported his Firebaugh High School hoodie before his game last Sunday against the Houston Texans, the aptly-named Bills Mafia took notice.

Fans of the Firebaugh-native clamored for merchandise from the high school even though the sweatshirt was out of production.

The demand for the sweatshirt was enough that Firebaugh High School announced it would make the sweatshirt available for sale.

Now, the Buffalo Bills merchandise website has the sweatshirt available for pre-order on limited release. Proceeds from the sweatshirt will go to Firebaugh High School. Athletic director Kacey Jones was not immediately available for comment.

