Is it safe to order take-out during the pandemic?



Written by Associated Press published on April 28, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Is it safe to order food via take-out or delivery?

Unlike some germs, there’s no indication the coronavirus can spread through food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This is a respiratory virus, not a foodborne virus … you can’t catch it from eating food,” says Michelle Danyluk at the University of Florida, which published tips on food safety amid the pandemic.