Internship program to connect workers with local businesses

Career Nexus CEO Kurt Madden. Photo contributed.

published on April 27, 2021 - 2:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Fresno Business Council announced Tuesday the launch of a pilot program to connect partnering businesses with young adults looking for internships, with added education and training.

According to a press release, the Career Nexus will work with education and career center partners to find individuals who could fill paid internships for industry partners in and around Fresno, most of whom are manufacturing companies.

“Career Nexus intends to close the gap between economic and human development. Both efforts require whole community participation and alignment,” said Deborah Nankivell, CEO of the Fresno Business Council. “For too long the strategies were fragmented, leaving people behind and employers without a strong workforce.”

The Career Nexus will offer education and coaching for people in the programs, as well as coaching during the internships if problems come up. Individuals will have to be referred to the program after completing a career readiness course in the program.

The internships will be paid, funded by partner contributions and a three-year contribution by the James Irvine Foundation.

“Career Nexus is about more than internships,” Ashley Swearengin, president and CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. “It’s about opening doors for Fresnans and connecting them with employers who see their potential, believe in them, and provide life-changing training and economic opportunity.”

See the video below: