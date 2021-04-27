27 Apr

Internship program to connect workers with local businesses

Career Nexus CEO Kurt Madden. Photo contributed.

published on April 27, 2021 - 2:44 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Business Council announced Tuesday the launch of a pilot program to connect partnering businesses with young adults looking for internships, with added education and training. 

According to a press release, the Career Nexus will work with education and career center partners to find individuals who could fill paid internships for industry partners in and around Fresno, most of whom are manufacturing companies.

“Career Nexus intends to close the gap between economic and human development. Both efforts require whole community participation and alignment,” said Deborah Nankivell, CEO of the Fresno Business Council. “For too long the strategies were fragmented, leaving people behind and employers without a strong workforce.” 

The Career Nexus will offer education and coaching for people in the programs, as well as coaching during the internships if problems come up. Individuals will have to be referred to the program after completing a career readiness course in the program. 

The internships will be paid, funded by partner contributions and a three-year contribution by the James Irvine Foundation.

“Career Nexus is about more than internships,” Ashley Swearengin, president and CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. “It’s about opening doors for Fresnans and connecting them with employers who see their potential, believe in them, and provide life-changing training and economic opportunity.”

See the video below:

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the City of Fresno authorize a privately-operated homeless encampment downtown?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!