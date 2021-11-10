Index: Homes in the Central Valley less affordable for Q3

published on November 10, 2021 - 2:19 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Houses mostly became less affordable in the four-county region of the Central Valley in the third quarter according to the most recent data from the California Association of Realtors.

The affordability index measures the percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home.

Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in 10 tracked California counties, improved in 30 counties and remained unchanged in 11.

Fresno County’s affordability index slipped to 42% for the third quarter, down a percentage point from the second quarter and down from 48% a year ago. The median home price was $375,000 for Q3, with a $1,710 monthly payment and minimum qualifying income of $68,400.

Kings County had an affordability index of 56%, unchanged from the prior quarter and down a bit from 59% a year ago. The median home price was $315,000 with a monthly payment of $1,430 and minimum qualifying income of $57,200.

Madera County affordability slipped to 43%, down a percentage point from the second quarter and down from 49% a year ago. The median home price was $378,000 with a monthly payment of $1,720 and minimum qualifying income of $68,800.

Tulare County had an affordability index of 46%, up from 45% the prior quarter and down from 50% a year ago. The median home price was $322,000 with a monthly payment of $1,470 and minimum qualifying income of $58,800.

The state’s affordability index was 24% for Q3, up from 23% in Q2 but below 28% a year ago. The median home price is $814,580 with a minimum payment of $3,710 and minimum qualifying income of $148,400.