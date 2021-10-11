Ice cream shop opens in Fresno’s Tower area

Let’s Roll Fresno hosted its grand opening at 403 W. Olive Ave. on Sunday. Image via Let's Roll Fresno Facebook page
Written by Edward Smith
Ice cream has arrived in Fresno’s Tower District with the debut of a new shop this past weekend.
Let’s Roll Fresno hosted a grand opening at 403 W. Olive Ave. near Vagedes Avenue on Sunday, according to co-owner Jasmin Guzman. Let’s Roll features rolled ice cream, crepes, coffee and tea.
Co-owners Guzman and Tony Quezada have been operating Let’s Roll at events in Fresno — particularly Art Hop. Guzman said a lot of customers had been asking about getting their ice cream more regularly, so they decided to open their restaurant. They’ll have indoor seating as well as a large outdoor patio.
Guzman said they have a few signature flavors including la banana loca and la niña fresa — strawberry. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., though in the summertime they may extend those hours.