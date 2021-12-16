16 Dec

How She Leads: Stronger. Together.

published on December 16, 2021 - 12:00 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

This profile of Robyn Gonzales, Vice President of Operations, Community Regional Medical Center, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

I’ve been blessed to grow and learn at Community. In 1999, I rejoined the Community Medical Centers family as Manager of Ambulatory Care Services, later becoming Vice President of Ambulatory & Post-Acute Services. It was a busy time (or so I thought). I oversaw a multitude of departments, including: Ambulatory Clinics, Chronic Disease Management Programs, Community Special Services, Community Behavioral Health Center, Community Subacute and Transitional Care Center, Home Health, Dialysis, Rehabilitation Services, Population Health, Palliative Care, Advanced Care Planning and Emergency Preparedness.

I truly believe that every step in my career helped prepare me for this. The last 40 years of experiences in team building, collaboration and emergency preparedness came together and brought me to where I am right now. In March 2020, I was tapped to lead the Community Health System response as Incident Commander for the COVID-19 crisis.

This pandemic forced our team to operate in new ways, take on new roles and update policies in the interest of public health and safety. Of the many things that the team at Community Health System has accomplished, what I’m most proud of is that we’ve never ceased to provide high-quality care for all those in need of our healthcare services.

After 18 months, I see the fatigue, anxiety and stress that our healthcare workers face daily. I understand the eagerness we all have to want to return to “normal” as soon as possible. While we’re not there yet, we can each do our part to stop the spread of the virus by staying home when we’re sick, wearing our masks when we’re in public and getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

I’m confident that the sooner we each do our part, the faster we can heal. If history has shown us nothing else, it’s proven that when we work as a team, we are truly stronger together. 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Is Amazon liable for deaths, injuries due to tornado at its Illinois distribution center?
29 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by